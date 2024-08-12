UDC To Sponsor Junior Trainee Program For Dreama's Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: United Development Company (UDC) has announced a new partnership with Qatar's Orphan Care Center“Dreama” to launch the“Junior Trainee Program” for Dreama's children.

This collaboration to implement the Junior Trainee Program, designed to support and train orphaned children aged 10 to 15, underscoring UDC's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and aligning with Dreama's mission to care for orphans and integrate them into society.

The Junior Trainee Program offers a fully equipped, organised environment where children will engage in educational and practical activities designed to develop their skills and support their personal and professional growth. The tailored curriculum will introduce them to various aspects of professional work environments, providing valuable exposure and learning opportunities.

To ensure a well-rounded experience, the program will also include recreational breaks and visits around The Pearl Island and other notable sites, allowing the children to explore and enjoy their surroundings while fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Executive Director Commercial, United Development Company, Faisal Al Emadi said:“Our collaboration with Dreama exemplifies UDC's commitment to driving positive change and fostering community impact. By integrating the program into the vibrant atmosphere of The Pearl Island, we provide a unique and enriching environment that significantly enhances the trainees' learning experience.”

In his speech, Director of Community Awareness at Dreama Ahmed Al Ghanim stated:“This initiative is a crucial advancement in realizing our vision of nurturing a new generation by instilling a professional culture and empowering them to actively acquire life skills through learning. We see daily the renewed potential and passion of our children for innovation, which drives us to provide opportunities and create an environment that enables them to showcase their innate talents.”

This partnership strengthens Dreama's strategic plans to provide comprehensive care, support, and integration for orphans, aiming to impart valuable life skills, enhance community integration, and support overall development.