Buy Any Flowers Announces Exciting New B-Point Loyalty Program

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Buy Any Flowers is the biggest flower shop in the UAE. We are pleased to announce the introduction of our special B-Point Loyalty Program. Every floral purchase will be more lucrative than ever before with our unique program, which awards points to loyal customer according to the amount they spend on our website.

Earn B-Points with Every Purchase

For every 100 AED purchased, every registered user on BuyAnyFlowers will receive 5% B-Points. Take a purchase of 200 AED as an example; you will earn 10 B-Points. The simple conversion rate, 1 B-Point = 1 AED, adds even more excitement to this scheme. You can spend your points exactly like cash on future purchases, which means you can save a lot of money and get even more value from being a loyal customer.

How It Works

B-Point Loyalty Program design prioritizes openness and simplicity. The following is how to begin earning and utilizing B-Points:

1. Sign Up: Make sure you are already a member of the Buy Any Flowers website. Signing up is simple and fast if you have not done so already.

2. Buy It: Browse our online flower shop for all of your favourite bouquets, arrangements, and rakhi . Five B-Points will be yours for every one hundred AED you spend.

3. Get Points in an instant: Each purchase will result in the crediting of your account with B-Points. Your account dashboard will show you how many B-Points you now have.

4. Cash-in Points: Buy our products with your B-Points in the future. Using your points at checkout is as easy as putting a dollar amount into your savings account.

Combine with Discount Codes for Extra Savings!

You can maximize their discounts by combining their B-Points with current discount codes.

Exclusively for Registered Users

Only registered Buy Any Flowers users are eligible for the B-Point Loyalty Program. This is the ideal moment to become a member of our community if you have not already registered an account. You can access the B-Point Loyalty Program and other member-only advantages by registering for free.

Join the B-Point Loyalty Program Today !

For further details on the B-Point Loyalty Program, kindly visit our website loyalty-and-rewards or get in touch with our customer support representatives.

