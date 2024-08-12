(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure market Databook - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric vehicle market in New Zealand is expected to grow by 17.1% on an annual basis to reach US$1.4 billion in 2024. Electric vehicle adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.4% during 2024-2028. The electric vehicle market in New Zealand will increase from US$1.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$3.1 billion 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market, value and volume metrics covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. with over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle market dynamics, market size and forecast, and charging infrastructure market statistics.
This report provides the overall vehicle market of the country by value and volume. Further, it breaks down electric and charging infrastructure market. Market opportunity for the electric vehicle segment has been further broken down by type of vehicle driven, car segments, class of vehicles, propulsion type, distance range and by components in New Zealand.
The electric vehicle charging infrastructure module provides market size data by number of charging stations, and number of charging points. Market opportunity is broken down by type of chargers, by location of charging points, by charging speed, by connection phase, by type of connectivity and by charger connectivity infrastructure.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market in New Zealand through 97 tables and 119 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:
New Zealand Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
Market size by value Market size by volume
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast
Market size by value Market size by volume
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Volume By Drive Segment
Front Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Car Segment
Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Passenger Car Segment
Small Car Medium Car Crossover Car Large Car SUV
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Commercial Vehicle Segment
Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value By Vehicle Class
Low-Priced Mid-Priced Luxury Class
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value By Powertrain
Parallel Hybrid Series Hybrid Combined Hybrid
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value By Distance Range
Up to 150 Miles 151-300 Miles Above 300 Miles
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value By Charging Type
Normal Charging Super Charging
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value By Propulsion Type
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Vehicle Type
Two Wheelers (e2W) Three-Wheeler (e3W) Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Buses
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value By Cities
Tier 1 Cities Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Market Value By Components
Battery Cells & Packs On-Board Charge Motor Reducer Power Control Unit Battery Management System Fuel Processor Power Conditioner Air Compressor Humidifier
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value
New Zealand Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume
Number of Charging Points Number of Charging Stations
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Type
Level 1 - 240 (V) Level 2 - 120 (V) Direct Current (DC)
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Type
Level 1 - 240 (V) Level 2 - 120 (V) Direct Current (DC)
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Location
Residential and Destination Streets Workplaces Flew depots
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Speed
Slow Fast Rapid Ultrarapid
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Speed
Slow Fast Rapid Ultrarapid
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Vehicle
Passenger Cars Buses Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connection Phase
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Infrastructure Type
New Zealand Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connectivity
Smart Charging Station Non-Connected Charging Station
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12082024004107003653ID1108543518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.