Dolveen Bhatti Launches The Transformative Course - Clarity Reload Coming Back To Clarity

GURGAON, DELHI, INDIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Life Clarity Coach, Dolveen Bhatti announces the launch of her course, "Clarity Reload – Coming Back to Clarity." This course is designed to help individuals shift from confusion to clarity, equipping them with the tools they need to lead decisive and confident lives.Dolveen realized that today's fast paced life and competition is leading to a confused state of mind. This made her create a simple and practical course that anyone can access at ease. Her course informs about the various causes and manifestations of confusion, debunks common myths and provides practical, actionable strategies to get closer to clarity.Dolveen sets herself apart with her simple and holistic coaching style for addressing confusion in one's personal and professional life.From Dolveen -“Clarity Reload is more than a course. It is a personal mission to help you find the direction and purpose you are seeking. I have poured my heart into this course as I know the difference clarity can make. Clarity isn't just about knowing what to do-it's about being true to yourself in every decision you make. Join me in this journey and let's discover peace, purpose and direction every day.”Her methods are built on over a decade of clarity coaching experience and real-time clients' case studies.ICF Trained, Life Coach for Clarity, Dolveen, emphasizes self-discovery in the Clarity Reload course.7 modules, with 4-6 videos in each, help the participants with simple and easy-to-implement steps and exercises to find the answers within themselves. Dolveen ensures that post this course, the user experiences a sense of ownership and confidence in their decision-making process.Additionally, the tools, techniques and several self-reflective exercises taught in the course will help individuals maintain a state of clarity which will help prevent future confusion.The course will be available on Dolveen's business website, from October 1st 2024 for RS 4999/-.The pre booking is available at Rs 2999/- until August 30th 2024.The impact and the effectiveness of Dolveen's coaching approach is clearly visible in her clients' testimonials.Shamily Nair, Senior Transfer Pricing Specialist at BSR and Co LLP, shares --"Dolveen has a way of asking questions which make you think and find answers on your own. There is no judgement while talking to her, I only feel peace and more self-love. I cannot imagine a better Life Coach than her."Thomas John, Assistant Vice President of Student & Counsellor Success at IDreamCareer Pvt Ltd, adds :-- "Dolveen has had a profound and transformative influence on my professional journey. Her incisive and probing style has been particularly effective, enabling me to navigate complex issues with clarity and confidence. Her wisdom and insight have been indispensable for my professional and personal challenges. I am deeply grateful for her unwavering support."Dolveen Bhatti invites anyone who is seeking clarity and a purpose-driven confident life to join her course. The course is the result of 9 months of extensive research and several years of coaching experience and practical applications.For more information and to enroll in "Clarity Reload – Coming Back to Clarity," visit Dolveen's business website or contact her team directly.About Dolveen Bhatti:Dolveen Bhatti is a distinguished Life Coach and a Certified NLP Trainer & Master Practitioner in India, known for her holistic coaching style to achieve clarity and confidence in personal and professional life.Contact:Dolveen BhattiEmail : ...Phone number : +91 8800191499Website:

