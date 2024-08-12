Preterm Labor Treatment Market Was Valued At USD 760.8 Million In 2018, At A CAGR Of 5.1%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The prevalence of premature birth is increasing across the globe due to lack of proper healthcare and less attention to antenatal check-up during pregnancy. In most of the cases, premature infants are likely to suffer from several disabilities due to undeveloped brain, lungs, and blood vessels, which puts emotional and economic burden on their families further. Several NGOs and organizations are working on reducing the prevalence of such incidences by conducting various awareness programs. This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for preterm medicines.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

It has been observed that women with chronic disorders are more prone to experience preterm labor due to complications related to pregnancy. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes among younger women around the globe are contributing to the growing demand for preterm labor treatment. According to the International Diabetics Federation, in 2017, approximately 16.2% of live births, i.e. around 21.3 million, had some form of hyperglycemia in pregnancy and an estimated 85.1% were due to gestational diabetes.

Injections are accounting for the major share of market

Injections are used for the immediate delivery of drugs in critical conditions during preterm labor treatment for the rapid onset of action. Thus, if a patient is unconscious, or in any kind of emergency, the injection dosage form is the ideal choice for drug delivery in preterm labor treatment. Corticosteroids such as dexamethasone are available in the injection dosage form for immediate effect. Parenteral therapy is required in preterm labor treatment for some drugs that are not effective through the oral route of administration in the form of tablets and capsules, and require dosage in injection; for instance, magnesium sulfate, taken orally, should produce a bowel movement within 30 minutes.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Preterm Labor Treatment Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global preterm labor treatment market

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global preterm labor treatment market due to the high birth rate, huge rural population, and increasing adoption of IVF treatment, and favorable reimbursement policies. The prevalence of preterm birth is high in India followed by Singapore, China, and Japan. For instance, according to the Healthy Newborn Network, the premature birth rate in India is about 13% i.e., 3.41 million births every year. In 2015, approximately 361,600 children under five died due to direct preterm complications. Similarly, in China, the preterm birth rate is about 7%, and the newborn mortality rate is around 0.5%. Recently, Shanghai government reinstated second-child policy, which increased the overall demand for IVF. Favorable government policies have further increased the adoption of IVF treatment. For instance, Department of Personal and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), India stated funding infertility treatment including IVF, which covers up to three cycles and reimburse up to USD 958.6 per cycle.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the market are Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Cipla Inc.

Preterm Labor Treatment Market Segmentation



By Drugs



Tocolytic Drugs

Antibiotics Beta – Mimetic

Corticosteroids

Others



By Dosage Form



Tablets & Capsules

Injection

Others



By End User



Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Pharmacy



Regions Covered

America



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





South America



Europe



Western Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Eastern Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East



Africa



South Africa

Ghana

Nigeria





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN12082024004597010339ID1108543496