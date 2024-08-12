Blockchain Initiatives Of Fortune 100 Companies Increased 39% In One Year

(MENAFN- B2Press) As the use of blockchain expands beyond finance, the rate of adoption of this new on an organisational scale has also increased. A recent study showed that more than half (56 per cent) of the world's 500 largest companies are running blockchain and Web3 projects.

As the usage area of blockchain technology, which is identified with cryptocurrencies, expands, the adoption rates of innovations such as blockchain and Web3 on a corporate scale have started to increase on a quarterly basis. A study conducted in the US revealed that blockchain and Web3 projects carried out by companies on the Fortune 100 list, where the world's largest companies are ranked, increased by 39% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, the data showed that seven out of 10 small business owners think that crypto can help address at least one of the financial challenges such as transaction fees and transfer times

Sharing his evaluations on the subject, Mehmet Çamır, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OKX TR, said, "Especially the leading companies of the financial sector adopt blockchain technology and crypto. This encourages innovation in the sector."

In a survey conducted with Fortune 500 companies, 56% of the managers working in these companies said that their companies are working on blockchain-oriented projects. Noting that among these projects are payment applications that directly address the end user, Mehmet Çamır said, "Corporate adaptation is increasing in many countries. The role of spot Bitcoin ETF, the first example of exchange traded funds based on crypto assets, in this increase cannot be denied. The convenience provided by global payment services in international payments with stablecoins is being adopted by corporate companies. On the other hand, bonds that have started to be moved to the blockchain through tokenisation of real-world assets (RWA) signal that this market will also create great potential in the future. By 2030, the tokenised asset market is expected to reach $ 16 trillion, equivalent to the size of the gross domestic product of the European Union."

According to the report, Fortune 500 executives think that access to skilled and reliable blockchain developer talent is more than regulatory uncertainties among the barriers to adoption. Stating that the number of blockchain and Web3 developers they have for countries has turned into an indicator of economic power, Mehmet Çamır said, "While countries are considering keeping Bitcoin as a reserve, blockchain is turning into a strategic competition area in the context of technology dominance in every field. Even small businesses are considering including at least one employee who understands crypto in roles such as IT, finance, technology. On the other hand, approximately one out of two people think that crypto will increase the accessibility and inclusiveness of the financial system, and that those who cannot benefit from bank services will actively participate in the financial system. All these topics play an important role in the development and progress of countries."

Mehmet Çamır, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OKX TR, who said that our country is also moving with steps depending on global adoption trends, concluded his evaluations with the following statements: "As OKX TR, which carries the global vision of OKX, a well-established global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, to Turkey, we support the use of blockchain to go beyond finance and sectors to benefit from groundbreaking technologies such as blockchain and Web3. Our country has prepared the ground for such developments with the cryptocurrency law that entered into force on 2 July. A good start will lead to a much more advanced legal framework with secondary regulations. While crypto and blockchain will become one of the strategic areas of competition, Turkey will become one of the leading countries in the region in blockchain and Web3 innovation with clear, clear and constructive legal frameworks. As OKX TR, which has been adopted by the Turkish crypto community in a very short time and has written its name among the most downloaded finance applications, making it possible to easily buy and sell cryptocurrencies with TL trading pairs, we plan to actively participate in all the steps forward of the industry in this market where we are permanent."

