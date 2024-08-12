عربي


Cyber Scam-7 Tips To Avoid Online Fraud


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These methods can dramatically lower the chance of falling victim to online fraud while also protecting your personal and financial information.
To protect yourself from online fraud, here are seven essential tips.


To protect yourself from online fraud, here are seven essential tips.

Use Strong, Unique Passwords

Create difficult passwords using letters, numbers, and special characters for each account. Avoid guessable information like birthdays or popular terms.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Enable 2FA on accounts wherever possible. This enhances protection by requiring a password and a phone code.

Be Cautious of Phishing Scams

Avoid unsolicited emails, texts, and calls requesting personal information. Avoid clicking on links or downloading files from unknown senders and check their email addresses.


Check your bank and credit card statements for strange activity. Set up notifications for large or unexpected transactions.


Avoid public Wi-Fi for important tasks like online banking and shopping. If you must use public Wi-Fi, protect your data with a VPN.


Update Your OS, Browsers, and Apps: Always use the newest versions. Updates typically include security updates for new vulnerabilities.


Always use the newest versions. Updates typically include security updates for new vulnerabilities.

