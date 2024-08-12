'Peacock Curry Recipe' Lands Telangana Youtuber In Soup, Faces Wildlife Protection Act Charges (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a troubling development, despite ongoing efforts by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) to curb illegal wildlife activities online, several YouTube channels continue to promote the hunting and cooking of protected species. The latest controversy revolves around a posted by Kodam Pranaykumar, a YouTuber known for his Sri TV, which has ignited significant backlash from animal rights activists.

On Saturday, Pranaykumar's channel uploaded a video titled "Traditional Peacock Curry Recipe," demonstrating how to prepare a dish using peafowl. This content has incited widespread outrage, as the peafowl, also known as the national bird of India, is a protected species under Indian wildlife laws. The video was met with condemnation from wildlife advocates, who argue that such content indirectly encourages the illegal killing of the bird.

The Sri TV channel has previously faced criticism for another controversial video featuring wild boar curry. Although these videos have since been removed, the damage has been done, prompting demands for swift action from authorities.

Rajanna Sircilla SP Akhil Mahajan confirmed that a case has been registered the YouTuber and according to reports, Pranaykumar has been detained following a massive outburst.

He is facing charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.



Forest officials, acting on information about the video, also seized the curry from Kumar's residence and sent it for forensic testing. The video was subsequently removed.

In addition to the controversy surrounding Pranaykumar, the Forests and Wildlife Protection Society (FAWPS) has raised concerns about another channel, OneVBH Vlogs, which reportedly features videos of hunting protected species.

According to Mirza Kareem Baig of FAWPS, the channel has been repeatedly uploading such content, yet the forest department has not taken adequate action despite repeated reports over the past 26 days. Baig expressed frustration over the perceived inaction, questioning the effectiveness of the forest department's ability to protect wildlife in core forest areas if they cannot even trace a YouTuber involved in illegal activities.

Wildlife activists have suggested that content removal notices should be issued to YouTube's legal support team under Section 50(7) read with Section 52 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, to address the issue of illegal wildlife content on the platform.

In response to the growing concerns, Telangana's chief wildlife warden, Elusin Meru, has assured that the authorities will verify the allegations and take appropriate action. "We will verify and take action," he said.

The WCCB, which previously removed 1,158 videos related to illegal wildlife trade, poaching, and cooking in May 2024, is under pressure to intensify its efforts. The Wildlife Anti-Poaching Squad, once a proactive force in the state, has reportedly become inactive, further fueling concerns about the effectiveness of wildlife protection measures.