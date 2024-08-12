Weekly Economic Calendar: Insights From August 12 To August 16
Date
8/12/2024 5:00:22 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From August 12 to August 16, a packed economic calendar awaits investors, featuring pivotal global events.
The week opens in Brazil on Monday . The Central bank of Brazil releases the Focus Report, detailing market economic forecasts.
Simultaneously, the weekly trade balance, showing import and export values, will be shared.
In the United States, the Treasury's fiscal results are announced. Mexico will release its July Consumer Confidence Index.
Tuesday maintains a quieter pace. The U.S. will be in focus, releasing the Producer Price Index (PPI), a key inflation indicator.
Meanwhile, Brazil's IBGE unveils its monthly service survey. Mexico reports its weekly international reserves.
On Wednesday , Japan and the Eurozone reveal preliminary second-quarter GDP data. The Eurozone also reports June's industrial production figures.
At night, China announces last month's unemployment rate and retail sales, critical indicators of consumer spending.
Thursday shifts attention back to the U.S., with the Federal Reserve's activity index, industrial production, and retail sales data set for release.
The UK will disclose its second-quarter GDP. Brazil will share insights from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous), assessing labor market conditions.
The week concludes on Friday . Brazil reports the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) and the Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), forecasting GDP results.
The Eurozone's trade balance and the U.S.'s preliminary Consumer Confidence Index from the University of Michigan for August are also due.
Moreover, China's total credit and new loans for July will be disclosed, pending specific release times.
This week's economic indicators are vital, providing stakeholders with data to assess global economic health and prepare for future market dynamics.
Weekly Economic Calendar
Monday, August 12
Brazil
Mexico
08:25: BCB: Focus Report (weekly)
15:00: Secex: Trade Balance (weekly)
CNI: Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index – ICEI (July)
United States
09:00: Consumer Confidence (July)
Tuesday, August 13
Brazil
15:00: Treasury: Monthly Fiscal Outcome (July)
United States
09:00: IBGE: Monthly Services Survey (June)
09:00: Conab: 11th Grain Crop Survey 2023/2024
Mexico
09:30: Producer Price Index (July)
Wednesday, August 14
Brazil
12:00: International Reserves (weekly)
Euro Zone
09:00: IBGE: Monthly Trade Survey (June)
United States
06:00: GDP (Q2) - Preliminary
06:00: Industrial Production (June)
Japan
09:30: Consumer Price Index (July)
China
20:50: GDP (Q2) - Preliminary
Thursday, August 15
Brazil
23:00: Retail Sales (July)
23:00: Unemployment Rate (July)
United Kingdom
09:00: IBGE: Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous) Q2
14:30: BCB: Currency Flow (weekly)
United States
03:00: GDP (Q2) - Preliminary
Friday, August 16
Brazil
09:30: Retail Sales (July)
09:30: Unemployment Insurance Claims (weekly)
09:30: Philadelphia Fed Activity Index (August)
10:15: Industrial Production (July)
Euro Zone
08:00: FGV: IGP-10 (August)
08:00: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)
09:00: BCB: Economic Activity Index IBC-Br (June)
CNI: Industrial Survey
United States
06:00: Trade Balance (June)
Throughout the Week
China
11:00: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index (August) - Preliminary
Aggregate Credit (July)
New Loans (July)
Weekly Economic Calendar: Crucial Insights from August 12 to August 16
MENAFN12082024007421016031ID1108543470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.