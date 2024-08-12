Weekly Economic Calendar: Insights From August 12 To August 16

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From August 12 to August 16, a packed economic calendar awaits investors, featuring pivotal global events.



The week opens in Brazil on Monday . The Central of Brazil releases the Focus Report, detailing economic forecasts.



Simultaneously, the weekly trade balance, showing and export values, will be shared.



In the United States, the Treasury's fiscal results are announced. Mexico will release its July Consumer Confidence Index.



Tuesday maintains a quieter pace. The U.S. will be in focus, releasing the Producer Price Index (PPI), a key inflation indicator.







Meanwhile, Brazil's IBGE unveils its monthly service survey. Mexico reports its weekly international reserves.



On Wednesday , Japan and the Eurozone reveal preliminary second-quarter GDP data. The Eurozone also reports June's industrial production figures.



At night, China announces last month's unemployment rate and retail sales, critical indicators of consumer spending.



Thursday shifts attention back to the U.S., with the Federal Reserve's activity index, industrial production, and retail sales data set for release.



The UK will disclose its second-quarter GDP. Brazil will share insights from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous), assessing labor market conditions.



The week concludes on Friday . Brazil reports the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) and the Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), forecasting GDP results.



The Eurozone's trade balance and the U.S.'s preliminary Consumer Confidence Index from the University of Michigan for August are also due.



Moreover, China's total credit and new loans for July will be disclosed, pending specific release times.



This week's economic indicators are vital, providing stakeholders with data to assess global economic health and prepare for future market dynamics.

Weekly Economic Calendar

Monday, August 12

Brazil







08:25: BCB: Focus Report (weekly)



15:00: Secex: Trade Balance (weekly)

CNI: Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index – ICEI (July)





09:00: Consumer Confidence (July)





15:00: Treasury: Monthly Fiscal Outcome (July)







09:00: IBGE: Monthly Services Survey (June)

09:00: Conab: 11th Grain Crop Survey 2023/2024





09:30: Producer Price Index (July)





12:00: International Reserves (weekly)





09:00: IBGE: Monthly Trade Survey (June)







06:00: GDP (Q2) - Preliminary

06:00: Industrial Production (June)





09:30: Consumer Price Index (July)





20:50: GDP (Q2) - Preliminary







23:00: Retail Sales (July)

23:00: Unemployment Rate (July)







09:00: IBGE: Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous) Q2

14:30: BCB: Currency Flow (weekly)





03:00: GDP (Q2) - Preliminary







09:30: Retail Sales (July)



09:30: Unemployment Insurance Claims (weekly)



09:30: Philadelphia Fed Activity Index (August)

10:15: Industrial Production (July)







08:00: FGV: IGP-10 (August)



08:00: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)



09:00: BCB: Economic Activity Index IBC-Br (June)

CNI: Industrial Survey





06:00: Trade Balance (June)





11:00: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index (August) - Preliminary







Aggregate Credit (July)

New Loans (July)



