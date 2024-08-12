Greentree To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG ) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in

China, today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the second quarter ended

June

30, 2024, on

Thursday

August 15, 2024. GreenTree's management will hold an call at

8:00 AM

U.S. Eastern Time on

August

15, 2024

(8:00 PM

Beijing/Hong Kong Time on

August

15, 2024). Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992

Singapore 800-120-6157



Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until

August 22, 2024.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

3399670

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at

.

About GreenTree

Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG ) is a leading hospitality management group in

China. As of

March

31, 2024, GreenTree had a total number of 4,256

hotels and 185

restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 11th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in

China

in 2023 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in

China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale and up-scale segments of the hospitality industry mainly in

China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with modest fees, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit





GreenTree

Ms.

Selina Yang

Phone: +86-158-2166-6251

E-mail:

[email protected] ;

[email protected]



Mr.

Maple Miao

Phone: +86-181-0184-0639

E-mail:

[email protected]



Christensen

In Shanghai

Mr.

Jerry Xu

Phone: +86-138-1680-0706

E-mail:

[email protected]

In Hong Kong

Ms.

Karen Hui

Phone: +852-9266-4140

E-mail:

[email protected]

In US

Ms.

Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.