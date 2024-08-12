Greentree To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG ) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in
China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended
June
30, 2024, on
Thursday
August 15, 2024. GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at
8:00 AM
U.S. Eastern Time on
August
15, 2024
(8:00 PM
Beijing/Hong Kong Time on
August
15, 2024).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China
|
4001-201-203
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
|
Singapore
|
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until
August 22, 2024.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International Dial-in
|
1-412-317-0088
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Canada Toll Free
|
855-669-9658
|
Passcode:
|
3399670
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
.
About GreenTree
Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG ) is a leading hospitality management group in
China. As of
March
31, 2024, GreenTree had a total number of 4,256
hotels and 185
restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 11th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in
China
in 2023 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in
China.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale and up-scale segments of the hospitality industry mainly in
China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with modest fees, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit
GreenTree
Ms.
Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail:
[email protected] ;
[email protected]
Mr.
Maple Miao
Phone: +86-181-0184-0639
E-mail:
[email protected]
Christensen
In Shanghai
Mr.
Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail:
[email protected]
In Hong Kong
Ms.
Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail:
[email protected]
In US
Ms.
Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email:
[email protected]
