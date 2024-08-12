Auction Of Treasury Bills On 14 August 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
| Name
| Stock exchange code
| Maturity
| DGTB 02/12/24 24 / IV
| 98-19666
| 2 December 2024
The sale will settle on 16 August 2024 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.
