King Abdulaziz Port in Saudi Arabia to launch new shipping service to India, China

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is poised to strengthen its maritime connections with major ports in India and China through the launch of a new shipping service. The General Authority for Ports, or Mawani, announced the introduction of the “Milaha Gulf Express 2” (2-MGX) service, which will be operated by the Qatari navigation company Milaha. This new service aims to enhance the port’s role in global trade by providing improved access to key international markets, thus benefiting exporters, importers, and shipping agents.



The addition of the 2-MGX service highlights King Abdulaziz Port's increasing importance within the global logistics network. As Saudi Arabia progresses with its National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services—part of the Vision 2030 initiative—the port's enhanced connectivity with India and China is a significant step towards positioning the Kingdom as a major global logistics hub. This strategy aims to diversify the economy and develop infrastructure to connect Saudi Arabia to international markets across three continents.



King Abdulaziz Port, situated in the Eastern Province, is well-equipped to support this new service. It boasts 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with an annual capacity of up to 105 million tonnes of goods and containers. The port's advanced infrastructure, including specialized stations and state-of-the-art equipment, allows for efficient management of various cargo types, further reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role in global trade.



The 2-MGX service will establish regular links between King Abdulaziz Port and seven strategic regional and international ports: Ningbo, Shanghai, and Shekou in China; Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India; Sohar in Oman; and Hamad in Qatar. Operating bi-monthly, the service will have a capacity of up to 9,000 standard containers, ensuring reliable and consistent trade routes that enhance the port's competitiveness. In line with its modernization efforts, the port has recently upgraded its facilities, including acquiring 21 coastal and bridge cranes and adding 80 electric trucks.

