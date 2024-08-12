Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index increases by 0.90 percent on Sunday

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share increased by 104.57 points, or 0.90 percent, closing at 11,771.69. The benchmark index saw a total trading turnover of SR5.09 billion (USD1.35 billion), with 162 advancing while 61 declined. In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, fell by 293.95 points, or 1.14 percent, to end at 25,521.34, with 28 stocks advancing and 39 retreating.



The MSCI Tadawul Index also saw an uptick, gaining 17.22 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 1,480.07. Among the day's notable performers, Thimar Development Holding Co. led the gains, with its share price rising by 9.97 percent to SR40.80. Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. also experienced significant gains.



On the downside, Baazeem Trading Co. was the worst performer, with its share price dropping by 9.05 percent to SR6.53. Other notable decliners included Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Al Moammar Information Systems Co.



In corporate news, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, announced its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. The company reported a net loss of SR67.6 million for the first half of 2024, a significant decline from the net profit of SR113.8 million recorded in the same period the previous year. This decline was attributed to reduced revenue, a slight decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, increased net finance expenses, and a decrease in Zakat and income tax expenses, despite an increase in other operating income.



Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. also reported financial results, showing a net loss of SR3.58 million for the first half of 2024, a reversal from the net profit of SR1.39 million achieved in the same period last year.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108543384