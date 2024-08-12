ISIS/Daesh attack in eastern DR Congo results in 5 deaths

(MENAFN) The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for a recent attack in eastern Republic of Congo (DRC) that resulted in the deaths of five individuals. According to SITE, a US-based intelligence organization that tracks extremist groups, the Daesh Central Africa Province (ISCAP) asserted responsibility for the assault in Tshopo province. The attack reportedly began when Daesh fighters targeted a post in a village within Tshopo, killing three militia personnel before turning their violence on local Christians. Additionally, the group set fire to over 50 houses in the area.



SITE's statement highlighted that this is the first known operation by ISCAP in the Tshopo region. The Daesh group has previously linked the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group originally composed of Muslim Ugandan rebels, as its central African branch. The ADF pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2019, and Daesh has since claimed responsibility for several attacks carried out by the ADF, referring to it as its regional affiliate. The ADF has established a significant presence in eastern DRC over the past three decades, causing extensive civilian casualties.



Despite joint military efforts by Congolese and Ugandan forces against the ADF in North Kivu and the neighboring Ituri province since late 2021, these operations have so far been unsuccessful in halting the group's deadly attacks on civilians. The DRC continues to grapple with numerous conflicts, especially in its eastern regions, where multiple armed groups from both within the country and neighboring states have been active for over 30 years. The persistent violence underscores the challenges faced by regional and international efforts to restore stability and security in the area.

