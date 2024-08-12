France Media Consumption Evolves: Digital Dominance Grows As Total Screen Time Decreases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Time Spent With 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An Overall Media Reset Is Underway, but Digital's Rise Continues

The balance of time spent with media among adults in France is shifting increasingly toward digital. But traditional media time is declining faster than digital is replacing it, meaning a drop in overall media time through our forecast.

Key Question: As total media time declines, where should advertisers turn to find their audiences?

Key Stat: Digital media has risen steadily since the pandemic, while traditional media has declined more rapidly. Digital media time trailed traditional time in 2021, but digital will be 1 hour and 12 minutes (1:12) ahead by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Total media time is slowly declining, as digital's rise can't compensate for traditional's decline

Total time spent will drop below the pre-pandemic peak for the first time in 2026

Digital became the majority share of time spent in 2022, and that share is growing

Total video time is falling as traditional TV loses its luster Media Gallery

Charts in This Report



Time Spent With Digital Media Overtook Traditional in 2022, and the Gap Has Been Widening (average hrs:mins spent per day with media among adults in France, by format, 2020-2026)

Total Media Time Is Declining, but Will Only Drop Below Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2026 (average hrs:mins spent per day with total media among adults in France and % change, 2016-2026)

Digital Will Dominate Media Time in the UK and France but Lag in Germany This Year

Total Video Time Has Remained High in Germany Post-Pandemic, While France Is Seeing a Decline (average hrs:mins spent per day with total TV and digital video among adults in France and Germany, 2019-2026) A Steady Decline in TV Viewing Time Is Not Being Made Up For by Digital Video Viewing (average hrs:mins spent per day with digital video and TV among adults in France, 2019-2026)

