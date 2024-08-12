Latin America Ad Spending 2024: The Economy, Politics And Major Sporting Events Will Weigh Heavily On Ad Spending This Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Ad Spending 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile, Video, and Retail Digital's Continuing Ascent

Latin America's digital advertising will continue to grow unabated in 2024, thanks to double-digit gains in and retail media ad spending. Improving economic conditions in Brazil and Mexico will also help take the regional to new heights, offsetting contractions in Argentina and less robust growth in smaller markets like Peru.

Key Question: Which countries, formats, and channels are driving Latin America's ad market this year?

Key Stat: Although digital's share of total media ad spending in Latin America first exceeded 50% in 2022, Argentina and Chile will reach that milestone this year for the first time, as advertisers reduce their reliance on traditional media like TV.

Executive Summary

The economy, politics, and major sporting events will weigh heavily on ad spending this year

Five important findings from our forecast

Behind the Numbers

Total Media Ad Spending Share in Select Countries in Latin America, by Media, 2024 (% of total)

Total Media Ad Spending in Latin America, 2022-2028 (billions and % change)

Total Media Ad Spending vs. GDP Growth in Latin America, by Country, 2024 (% change vs. prior year)

Digital Ad Spending in Latin America, 2022-2028 (billions, % change, and % of total media ad spending)

Top 10 Countries, Ranked by Digital Ad Spending Growth, 2024

Digital Ad Spending Share in Latin America, by Country, 2024 & 2028 (% of total media ad spending)

Digital vs. Traditional Media Ad Spending Share in Latin America, by Device, 2011-2028 (billions and % of total media ad spending)

Digital Ad Spending Share in Latin America, by Country and Format, 2024 (% of total digital ad spending)

Video Ad Spending Growth in Select Countries, 2024

Comparative Estimates: Social Media Ad Spending Share in Select Countries in Latin America, 2023 (% of total digital ad spending)

Digital Ad Revenue Growth Among Select Companies Worldwide, 2023

Digital Ad Spending in Latin America, by Format, 2013-2033

Digital vs. Traditional Media Ad Spending in Latin America, 2022-2028 Out-of-Home Ad Spending Growth in Select Countries in Latin America, 2024

Latin America Ad Spending

