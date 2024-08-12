(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jackie Chan for Sinarmas

Sinarmas Wealth Concord Gala Presents Jackie Chan in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sinar Mas Services held the Sinarmas Wealth Concord Gala, an appreciation event for customers, at the Mulia Hotel Jakarta, Indonesia. The event featured Jackie Chan as the main guest, and some customers had the exclusive opportunity to meet the world-class actor.SimInvest previously selected Jackie Chan to join V of BTS as part of an international Brand Ambassador duo. This collaboration was designed to reflect SimInvest's diverse customer base and symbolizes the company's commitment to being a supportive partner in providing a limitless investment experience.At the event, Jackie Chan also held a charity auction, donating a limited-edition jacket to the highest bidder. The jacket sold for $100,000. The proceeds were immediately donated to the Tzu Chi Indonesia Foundation to support social activities. The jacket features Jackie Chan's dragon logo on the front, reflecting his Mandarin name, 成龙. The number 32 on the left sleeve is Jackie's lucky number, along with the Beijing 2008 Olympic bid logo and the jacket's production date.Sinar Mas Multiartha (SMMA) Director Ferita Lie said Jackie Chan's presence at the Sinarmas Wealth Concord Gala was a gesture of appreciation for providing the best experience to loyal customers.“We invited Jackie Chan to enhance the experience for our loyal customers. We believe that all customers inspire us to present the best products. This aligns with SMMA's reputation as a leading provider of products and services in the community.”The company presented two award categories: The High Flyer Award for customers with the highest consolidated revenue across Sinarmas Asset Management, Sinarmas Securities, and Bank Sinarmas, and The Noble Icon Award for customers with the most inspiring profiles. The award recipients were Ju Njo Hwa (The High Flyer) and Drs Lo Kheng Hong (The Noble Icon), who are clients of the financial services businesses in the Sinar Mas ecosystem, including Sinarmas Securities, Sinarmas Asset Management, and Bank Sinarmas.Ferita added that these awards were intended to appreciate customer trust in the company.“Customer trust is our inspiration to grow. We honor customers with the highest consolidated revenue (The High Flyer) and the most inspiring profile (The Noble Icon). We hope this recognition further strengthens customer trust and encourages us to continue providing the best service to all our customers.”The Sinarmas Wealth Concord Gala was opened by Burhanuddin Abdullah, President Director of Sinar Mas Multiartha, and attended by the management of various business units under Sinarmas Financial Services, including Sinarmas Sekuritas, Sinarmas Asset Management, Bank Sinarmas, and Asuransi Simas Jiwa.The event was also attended by more than 500 leading investors in Indonesia. In addition, customers enjoyed performances by Dua Diva and received a presentation on Indonesia Emas 2045 from Ridwan Kamil, Governor of West Java (2018-2023). Attendees also had the chance to win the Grand Prize of a Hyundai Creta car, along with various other prizes, including a vacation package to Japan for two person, a Samsung Fold 5, an iPhone Pro Max, and a MacBook Pro M2.The addition of action movie icon Jackie Chan to Siminvest's family, facilitated by Gushcloud International -a global content and brand management company driven by data and technology-went viral online after the commercial was released earlier this year. Siminvest has since solidified its reputation as a leading provider of products and services within the community.###About SimInvestSimInvest is a leading online platform for stock and mutual fund investments in Indonesia. Launched by Sinarmas Sekuritas, a firm with over 30 years of experience in finance and investment, SimInvest offers a trusted solution for Indonesian investors.For more information:Ogi WicaksanaPR Lead, Sinarmas SekuritasM: +62857 1179 2337E: ...

Ross Manicad

Gushcloud International

+63 9459856111

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other