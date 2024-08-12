King Abdullah affirms Jordan's neutrality in Gaza war, calls for ceasefire

(MENAFN) On Sunday, King Abdullah of Jordan met with a delegation of US Congressional aides at Al-Husseiniya Palace, emphasizing Jordan's commitment to maintaining its neutrality amid the ongoing Gaza conflict and focusing on the safety of its own citizens. The King made it clear that Jordan would not be drawn into the conflict, prioritizing regional stability and advocating for urgent efforts to de-escalate tensions and secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



King Abdullah expressed concern about the potential for the Gaza conflict to escalate into a broader regional war and urged intensified international efforts to prevent such an outcome. He highlighted the threats posed by extremist settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and the violations occurring at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. The King reiterated that a political solution based on the two-state framework is essential for achieving lasting peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.



Additionally, King Abdullah stressed the importance of continued support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), emphasizing that the agency must be able to carry out its humanitarian mission effectively. The discussion also touched on opportunities to strengthen US-Jordan relations, with the King expressing appreciation for the ongoing American support.



The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, Dr. Jafar Hassan, the director of the King’s Office, and Jordan’s ambassador to Washington, Dina Kawar. The US delegation acknowledged Jordan’s pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in the region under King Abdullah’s leadership.

