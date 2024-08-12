Kyrgyzstan: Six Killed, Three Injured In Traffic Accident
(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, Aug 12 (IANS) Six people were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident in southern Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the country's Interior Ministry reported.
The accident occurred early Sunday morning on the Bishkek-Osh highway in the Nooken district of the Jalal-Abad region, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the report.
The driver of a crossover drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of six passengers in the crossover and the injury of another.
The driver of the truck and his passenger were hospitalised, the report said.
