Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal From Trading
Date
8/12/2024 4:27:28 AM
Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis stock exchange Growth market with effect from market open today, 12 August 2024:
12-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Gunsynd Plc
Ordinary shares
Symbol: GUN
ISIN: GB00BMD6PM55
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:
