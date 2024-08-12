Iranian official stresses need for developing petro-refineries to complete oil industry value chain

(MENAFN) Oil industry expert Reza Mokhtar has emphasized the critical need for developing petro-refineries to complete Iran's oil industry value chain. According to Mokhtar, the primary goal should be to address the current energy imbalance, followed by the construction of petro-refineries. He suggests leveraging existing equipment from petrochemical complexes and refineries to facilitate this transition.



Mokhtar highlighted that advancing the value chain in the oil sector increases the production of high-value-added products, which enhances resilience against sanctions. He stressed that, as confirmed by the country’s legislators, completing the value chain is essential for Iran's economic strategy.



In February, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for Planning Affairs, Houshang Falahatian, stated that constructing new petro-refineries across the country is expected to boost Iran’s refining capacity by 30 percent, from 2.3 million barrels to 3.0 million barrels per day. Falahatian noted that enhancing refining capacity and value addition is a top priority for the Oil Ministry under the current administration to reduce reliance on crude oil sales.



The development of petro-refineries is anticipated to be vital due to the projected rise in global demand for petrochemical products. Given Iran's substantial oil and gas resources, establishing these refineries is expected to be more feasible and cost-effective compared to other countries. With its strategic advantage in energy resources and refinery development potential, Iran could also influence global petrochemical product prices. Expanding petro-refinery capacity to match crude oil production levels could significantly mitigate the impact of international sanctions on Iran’s oil industry. Despite previous years’ lack of progress in refinery development, Iran is now resolute in advancing its petro-refinery infrastructure.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108543307