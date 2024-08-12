Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 32
Date
8/12/2024 4:16:31 AM
| Company announcement no. 35 2024
|
| Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
12 August 2024
Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 32
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:
|
| Number
of shares
| VWAP
DKK
| Gross value
DKK
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 13,648,965
| 202.3832
| 2,762,321,316
| 05/08/2024
| 333,000
| 193.7305
| 64,512,257
| 06/08/2024
| 350,000
| 194.1440
| 67,950,400
| 07/08/2024
| 214,396
| 196.8942
| 42,213,329
| 08/08/2024
| 173,044
| 196.5959
| 34,019,741
| 09/08/2024
| 147,700
| 198.1405
| 29,265,352
| Total accumulated over week 32
| 1,218,140
| 195.3479
| 237,961,078
| Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
| 14,867,105
| 201.8068
| 3,000,282,394
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.72% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
Individual Transactions - Week 32
Company announcement no 35 2024
