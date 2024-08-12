(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global nucleic acid quantitation kit market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital laboratory and reference laboratory markets. The global nucleic acid quantitation kit market is expected to reach an estimated $2.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are advancements in molecular biology research, increasing demand in diagnostics, and expanding applications in genomics and biotechnology.

Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market Insights



DNA quantitation kit segment is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, reference laboratory will remain the larger segment. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies nucleic acid quantitation kit companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the nucleic acid quantitation kit companies profiled in this report include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen

PerkinElmer Invitrogen Corporation

Features of the Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market Report:



Market Size Estimates: Nucleic acid quantitation kit market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Nucleic acid quantitation kit market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Nucleic acid quantitation kit market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the nucleic acid quantitation kit market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the nucleic acid quantitation kit market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the nucleic acid quantitation kit market by type (DNA quantitation kits and RNA quantitation kits), application (hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, academic research laboratories, and others laboratories), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market by Type

3.3.1: DNA Quantitation Kits

3.3.2: RNA Quantitation Kits

3.4: Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market by Application

3.4.1: Hospital Laboratories

3.4.2: Reference Laboratories

3.4.3: Academic Research Laboratories

3.4.4: Others Laboratories

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market by Region

4.2: North American Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market

4.3: European Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market

4.4: APAC Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market

4.5: ROW Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Nucleic Acid Quantitation Kit Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

