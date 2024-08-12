Denys Kostrzhevskyi: Complex Energy Facilities As A New Vector For Ukraine's Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The development of infrastructure in Ukraine is not just about restoring capacities lost during the war, but also an opportunity to create a new, more efficient, and reliable system that can ensure stable of both electrical and thermal energy. One promising direction is the of complex energy facilities that integrate wind, solar, and cogeneration components. Such hybrid power stations can operate independently of external factors, providing uninterrupted energy supply around the clock.Instead of focusing solely on building wind power stations, we should look broader and think about creating complex facilities that can generate energy under any weather conditions. When the wind is weak, solar panels can produce electricity, and when neither sun nor wind provides enough energy, cogeneration plants that run on natural gas or biogas come to the rescue, generating both thermal and electrical energy. This model not only reduces dependence on unstable weather conditions but also increases the overall efficiency of resource use.A key aspect of successful implementation of this strategy is the establishment of domestic production of such complex power stations in Ukraine. It is crucial that our country does not depend on the import of components and technologies, but has its own production capabilities that cover all stages of manufacturing-from the extraction of raw materials, such as silicon and copper, to the creation of finished wind turbines, solar panels, and cogeneration plants.Complex Energy Facilities as a New Vector for Ukraine's DevelopmentAttracting international investors and developing cooperation with leading technological companies can be catalysts for establishing such productions. Favorable investment conditions, transparent rules of the game, and tax incentives are tools that can attract the necessary financial resources and expertise.Besides economic benefits, complex energy facilities based on renewable energy sources have tremendous environmental potential. They allow for significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, help decrease dependence on fossil fuels, and assist Ukraine in fulfilling international obligations in combating climate change.The development of wind energy in Ukraine, combined with other renewable energy sources and cogeneration, is a strategic direction that not only promotes the country's energy independence but also ensures long-term economic development. After the war, we have a unique opportunity not just to restore lost potential but to build a new, resilient energy system that will become the foundation of our national security and prosperity.Author: Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport

