India Data Center Market To Surge To $21.87 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 13.37% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Data Center Value Set to Triple from $7.21 Billion in 2023, Driven by Increased Digitalization and Cloud Adoption

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The India data center has been valued at approximately USD 7.21 billion in 2023 and is on track to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach USD 21.87 billion by 2032. This robust growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.37% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The remarkable expansion of the Indian data center market is fueled by the increasing demand for digital infrastructure, driven by the rapid digitalization of various sectors, significant investments in cloud computing technologies, and a surge in data consumption. As organizations across industries embrace digital transformation, the need for reliable, scalable, and secure data center solutions has never been greater.Market DynamicsDriver: Significant Increase in Data Center CapacityIndia data center market is undergoing a data center boom, with the next six years expected to see an addition of about 4,900-5,000 MW. This expansion is being driven by various factors including the rapid digitalization of the economy and widespread internet penetration. As at 2024, India's data center capacity amounts to approximately 2,010 MW; this figure is projected to reach 4,770 MW by 2029. A clear indication of robust growth can be seen in plans to add another 791 MW within just five years from now – which would mean needing 10 million sq ft dedicated solely for housing such centers across the country. Among those leading this charge are Reliance Jio Infocomm; Tata Communications and NTT Ltd have also made substantial investments towards these developments.In terms of tiers: In 2022, there were already around 888.5MW worth Tier III data centers (that number could rise up to 3,365MWs by end December 2029) while their Tier IV counterparts had only managed about 211.9MW (which should surge up until reaching approximately 1302 Mws before close-off FY2029). Investors will be pouring $5.7 bn into India's data center market over the next five years alone. This is mainly attributed to rapid growth in digital economy, which is likely to contribute as much as $1tn to GDPs by 2025.It is expected that nearly 820 Indian are likely to owe a smartphone device within next 5 years, which further drives the demand for extensive storage and processing capacity. As the 5G networks are being set up, data usage is predicted to triple, thus necessitating a bigger capacity for data centers. Another thing taking place in India is edge computing which calls for smaller localized centers that can process real-time information. All together these currents make clear that in future there will be required much more data center capacities than before across India.This growth trajectory reflects the Indian market's strategic importance in the global data center landscape, highlighting its role as a key hub for technology and innovation. The surge in data center investments aligns with India's vision of becoming a global leader in digital infrastructure, contributing to economic growth and technological advancement.For more information about the India data center market and its future prospects, please contact:-Top Players in India Data Center Market.Tata Communications Ltd.STT GDC INDIA Pvt Ltd.CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.Sify Technologies.Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd.Web Werks India Pvt Ltd.ESDS Software Solutions Ltd.NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Pvt Ltd.GPX India Pvt Ltd.Yotta Data Services Pvt. LtdMarket Segmentation Overview:By Hardware.ServersoBlade serversoRack serversoTower serversoMicro servers.Storage SystemsoStorage Area Network (SAN)oNetwork-Attached Storage (NAS)oDirect-Attached Storage (DAS)oCloud storage.Power and Cooling SystemsoPower SupplyUninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systemsGeneratorsPower distribution units (PDUs)oCooling SolutionsAir conditioning unitsLiquid Cooling SystemsAdvanced Cooling Technologies.Racks and EnclosuresoOpen frame racksoEnclosed RacksoCustomized EnclosuresBy End Users.IT and Telecom.Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI).Healthcare.Government.Manufacturing.OthersBy Region.North India.South India.West India.East IndiaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn