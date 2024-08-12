WOOD COUTURE TRUSTED SUPPLIER TO GLOBAL BRANDS CHOSEN TO SPEAK AT THE GLOBAL DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT CONFLUENCE 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wood Couture Industrial Group, a globally renowned FF&E (furniture, fixtures & equipment) manufacturer, continues its expansion into the South Asian market. To celebrate this milestone, Wood Couture is thrilled to take part in the prestigious Global Design and Development Confluence.As a category partner at the event, Wood Couture aims to create value for the brand, facilitate knowledge sharing, and enhance the significance of FF&E. The company's participation underscores its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the industry.Wood Couture South Asia's Chairman, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, and shareholder, Mr. Filippo Sona, will participate in the event. They will engage with industry professionals, present Wood Couture's offerings, and commemorate the company's successful expansion into the South Asian market. This prestigious event will bring together over 200 architects, interior designers, project and design leaders, hotel developers, and consultants, creating a dynamic forum for the exchange of ideas, exploration of trends, and acquisition of industry insights.Wood Couture Industrial Group looks forward to strengthening its global presence and continuing to set benchmarks in the FF&E industry. The company remains committed to excellence, innovation, and collaboration, paving the way for future growth and success.

