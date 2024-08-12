Algerian citizens evacuate due to wildfires in northeastern region

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Algerian firefighters were engaged in intense efforts to combat wildfires in the northeastern Kabylie region, with a focus on Tizi Ouzou province. Evacuation orders were issued for families residing in areas threatened by the fires. Local and a journalist on the ground reported that residents were instructed to evacuate their homes, but the exact number of those affected by these evacuations has not been clarified.



Since Friday, multiple wildfires have erupted across Tizi Ouzou. While most fires have been contained or are expected to be controlled soon, civil defense official Nassim Bernaoui indicated that some fires continue to rage in hard-to-reach areas. The fires have devastated olive groves, fig orchards, hen coops, beehives, and several homes, as observed by the journalist in Ait Frah, a village south of Tizi Ouzou city.



In the adjacent Bejaia province, approximately 20 families from Mezouara village, located near a forest affected by the fires, have been evacuated. Videos posted online showed water bombers being used to aid in controlling the forest fires, underscoring the scale of the firefighting operations.



Wildfires are a common summer occurrence in northern Algeria, exacerbated by drought and heatwaves increasingly linked to climate change. A devastating series of fires in Bejaia in July 2023 resulted in over 30 fatalities and destroyed thousands of acres of forest and agricultural land, along with numerous homes.

