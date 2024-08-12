Hezbollah announces death of 2 fighters in Israel’s airstrike

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Hezbollah announced that an Israeli had killed two of its fighters. The Lebanese health confirmed these deaths, which occurred in the village of Taybeh, located near the border with Israel. In addition to the fatalities from this recent strike, the health ministry also reported another death resulting from an earlier attack. This escalation is part of ongoing near-daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel, with Hezbollah supporting its ally, Hamas, since October.



The situation has deteriorated significantly following a recent strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which resulted in the death of Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr. This attack was closely followed by the assassination of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, an act Israel is suspected to have been involved in.



According to a Lebanese news agency, the attack on Taybeh involved a drone that fired two missiles at the village. In response, the Israeli military stated that it had targeted several Hezbollah military structures throughout the day, including in the area of Adaisseh, which is near Taybeh. Later in the day, the Israeli military also reported striking a Hezbollah terrorist cell in Taybeh and a military structure in Derdghaiya. The military noted that secondary explosions at the Derdghaiya site indicated the presence of weapons inside the targeted structure. This latest round of strikes reflects the deepening and increasingly violent conflict in the region.

