Exports, imports of goods at Iranian ports of west Hormozgan surpass 3M tons

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, a total of 3,000,901 tons of oil products and non-oil goods were processed at the ports in the western part of Hormozgan province, located in southern Iran, during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21). Morteza Salari, the director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department for this region, reported that out of this total, 1,985,295 tons were oil products and 1,915,707 tons were non-oil goods.



Nationwide, the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported that approximately 76,330,052 tons of goods were handled at Iran’s ports during the same period. This included over 8.949 million tons of oil products and more than 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods unloaded. The loading figures for the period showed 25.4 million tons of oil products and 24.494 million tons of non-oil goods, bringing the total unloaded goods to over 26.434 million tons and the total loaded goods to more than 49.896 million tons.



Additionally, container handling operations during these four months amounted to 924,886 TEUs, representing a four percent increase from the 886,378 TEUs recorded in the same period last year. Despite the challenges posed by U.S. unilateral sanctions, Iran’s ports remain crucial to the country’s import and export activities, underscoring the importance of their continued development and support.



In response to these challenges, the Iranian government has initiated projects aimed at expanding and modernizing port facilities, as well as encouraging investment in the sector. The Ports and Maritime Organization has outlined numerous projects to enhance port infrastructure, with a goal to double the country’s port capacity within the next five years.

