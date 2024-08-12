Department Of Meteorology Wanrs Of Humid And Hot Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be humid with hazy and hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be humid with hazy and some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will variable mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 03 -13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 FT, while offshore, it will be 2 - 3 FT.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore, it will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 19:35 - ** : ** 03:54 - 16:09 32

Mesaieed 20:07 - ** : ** 04:42 - 16:33 32

Wakrah 12:04 - 21:15 04:40 - 16:30 31

Al Khor 20:15 - 09:50 15:36 - 03:36 31

Ruwais 09:50 - 21:50 03:36 - 16:15 31

Dukhan 03:06 - 15:25 08:59 - 21:58 29

Abu Samra 02:35 - 14:44 08:26 - 20:39 30

Sunrise: 05:06 LT

Sunset: 18:10 LT

