Heavy Rains Kill 32 People In India

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Heavy rains in northern and northwestern India have killed at least 32 people in the past 48 hours.

Local reported that heavy rainfall triggered landslides, disrupted traffic, and destroyed homes. In Haryana state, a dam breach resulted in flooding across several villages. Rajasthan state experienced the most severe human impact from the rains, with 17 fatalities recorded over the past two days

The India Meteorological Department announced late Sunday that exceptionally heavy rainfall was observed over the Karauli region of Rajasthan, and heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over the states of Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar.

Indian authorities urged the residents to stay away from water bodies, flooded areas, poles and electrical wires, avoid using basements in buildings during rains, and pay special attention to warnings and safety measures issued by the disaster management department.

