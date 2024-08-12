Iranian President, European Council President Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip during a phone call on Sunday with European Council President Charles Michel.

In their phone conversation, Pezeshkian and Michel discussed also Iran-Europe relations and explored ways to resume talks to revive the nuclear deal, according to the Iranian news agency (IRNA).

The Iranian president said that his country supports peace and security for all countries across the globe.

He added that double standards implemented by some countries have emboldened the Israeli entity to commit "terror and crimes" in Gaza, which has endangered peace and security in the region and beyond, IRNA said.

Pointing to the resumption of talks on nuclear agreement, Pezeshkian insisted on mutual confidence and interests as prerequisites to a possible deal.

If the two sides fulfill all their obligations and build confidence, they can discuss other issues of common interests in addition to the revival of the nuclear agreement, the Iranian president emphasized.

The European Council President, on his part, expressed hope that Iran and the European Union will resume effective interaction based on common interests and the removal of obstacles in the way of enhanced relations.

Pointing to the latest developments in Gaza, the president of the European Council emphasized the need to observe humanitarian rights, stop Israel's attacks, establish a ceasefire, dispatch aid to the people of Gaza and recognize an independent Palestinian state.

