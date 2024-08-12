6 Killed, 10 Injured In Lightning Strike In China
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six people were killed and 10 others were injured after a lightning strike caused a park pavilion to collapse in the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said on Monday.
The lightning struck Hengshanqiao Township in Changzhou Economic Development Zone on Sunday, causing the pavilion collapse and trapping some people who were sheltering from the rain, China'a Xinhua News Agency reported.
Search and rescue concluded late Sunday, and all 16 people were rushed to the hospital. Six of them suffered severe injuries and later died despite extensive medical efforts. The other 10 are in stable condition.
