Hisense France Marks Successful Decade And Promotes 100-Inch Viewing With 'Big Game, Big Screen' Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) QINGDAO, China, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense France is marking its 10th Anniversary while also highlighting the benefits of 100-inch TV viewing with a 'BIG GAME, BIG SCREEN' campaign showcasing its latest product to offer an excellent big-screen experience.

The national campaign focuses on the immersive viewing features of the Hisense 100-inch U7 ULED Mini LED TV, transforming any living room into the heart of the sporting action and winning-over French consumer in embracing the 100-inch TV era with the industry's largest size of LED TVs.

Hisense partnered with eco-responsible mobility company Caocao Mobility to celebrate the 'Big Game, Big Screen' campaign

Hisense set up the football fan zone in Paris during UEFA EURO 2024TM

From January to June this year, Hisense TV's sales in the French market represented 10% in volume of TV's sold, an increase of 20.8% year-on-year with its 100-inch TV's holding the top market share, while sales volume of Laser TVs increased by 87% year-on-year.

A collaboration with eco-responsible mobility company Caocao Mobility has seen 50 taxis adorned with Hisense branding while a Burger King partnership offers exciting prizes to millions of customers through a national competition with brand visibility created across 550 restaurants nationwide.

Since its establishment in 2014, Hisense France has grown into a major player among traditional brands. The company's sponsorship of the UEFA EURO 2016 held in France significantly accelerated its growth. This success highlights Hisense's commitment to a globalized presence, achieved through strategic sports marketing initiatives, including FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship.

Hisense's four-pillar global strategy is focused on brand elevation, industrial structure optimization and a commitment to further global expansion, emphasizing highly-innovative technology, with the scenario-driven products based on understanding and responding to consumer needs.

Hisense remains committed to deepening its presence in global markets in providing consumers with the high-quality products and services to create a brighter future together.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024TM. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

