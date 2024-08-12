Mom Launches Service To Help Public Communicate Directly With Rental Disputes Settlements Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Municipality (MoM) has launched a new service at the Unified Communications Center (UCC) 184 that will help customers of the ministry's Rental Disputes Settlements Committee (RDC) hold direct phone calls with its operatives to answer their queries and comments.

The new service is part of the ministry's unwavering efforts dedicated to promoting the level of services afforded to the public. It supports the services of both UCC and RDC and enables companies, citizens, residents and visitors to file any complaints, queries and comments pertaining to rental disputes between landlords and tenants in the State of Qatar.

The launch of this service comes within the project of operationalizing the communications services with several departments and committees.

The services are currently being developed by the customer service department and UCC, to streamline and accelerate the processing of customers' requests and complaints with the aim of promoting the services offered by the ministry.