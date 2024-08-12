Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Market Projected To Surge To $2.41 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saudi Arabia Wiring Devices Value Expected to Grow from $1.39 Billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.54% During 2024–2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Arabia wiring devices market , valued at approximately $1,386.91 million in 2023 is set to experience significant growth over the next decade. According to the latest market report, the sector is projected to reach a market valuation of $2,409.91 million by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-This upward trajectory in market valuation is driven by increased demand for advanced wiring solutions across various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure development. Technological advancements and the growing emphasis on energy efficiency are further fueling market expansion.Market DynamicsDriver: Rising Electricity Demand Due to Population Growth and UrbanizationThe wiring devices market in Saudi Arabia is propelled by the rising electricity demand, a direct consequence of rapid population growth and urbanization. The Kingdom's population reached 35 million in 2023, with an annual increase of approximately 500,000 residents. Urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah are expanding rapidly, with Riyadh's population surpassing 7.5 million and Jeddah's reaching 4.5 million. This urban influx has led to a surge in residential and commercial construction, with over 100,000 new housing units built annually. Consequently, the demand for reliable and efficient electrical wiring systems has skyrocketed, necessitating the use of advanced wiring devices.In 2023, Saudi Arabia's electricity consumption hit a record high of 300 terawatt-hours, reflecting a significant rise from previous years. The residential sector alone accounts for over 50% of this consumption in the wiring devices market, with new urban development contributing substantially. The average household electricity usage in major cities has now reached 15,000 kilowatt-hours annually. Additionally, the commercial sector, driven by the establishment of new businesses and infrastructure projects, has seen electricity usage increase to 100 terawatt-hours.Trend: Increased Adoption of Smart Home Technologies and Automation SystemsThe wiring devices market in Saudi Arabia is significantly influenced by the rising adoption of smart home technologies and automation systems. In 2023, Saudi Arabia saw the installation of over 150,000 smart home systems, with a projected increase to 200,000 by the end of 2024. This surge is driven by the growing consumer preference for convenience, energy efficiency, and security. Notably, Riyadh and Jeddah are leading the way, with over 75,000 smart homes collectively. As of mid-2024, 50% of newly constructed residential buildings integrate some form of smart technology, emphasizing the market's shift towards automation. The average household in Saudi Arabia now contains 5 smart devices, highlighting the integration of smart wiring systems and interconnected devices.The government's Vision 2030 initiative has also played a crucial role in this trend in the wiring devices market, encouraging technological advancements and modern infrastructure. Investments in smart city projects, such as NEOM, have further boosted the demand for advanced wiring devices to support smart home applications. The report highlights several key factors contributing to this growth, including rising urbanization, a surge in construction activities, and an ongoing push towards modernizing electrical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the adoption of smart grid technologies and renewable energy sources is expected to create further opportunities for market players. ABB Ltd.Acuity Brand Lighting​Alfanar Group​Bahra Electric​Eaton​GE Lighting​Gedac ElectricHager GroupHoneywell​Hubbell​Legrand​Leviton​Lutron​Panasonic Corporation​Schneider Electric​Signify​Other Prominent PlayersLocal ManufacturersAl ManaraOptimal LightHAWA MEAFISTCODari International CompanyAlrouf ElectricalEnergya Cables Saudi ArabiaMarket Segmentation Overview:By Product.Current DevicesoElectric switches (e.g., light switches, dimmer switches, fan switches)oReceptacles (e.g., outlets, plugs)oWire connectors (e.g., splices, crimps)oOthers.Non-Current DevicesoConduit and fittingsoBoxes and enclosuresoWire supports and clampsoCable ties and connectorsoInsulating tape and tubing.Circuit Protecting DevicesoPlugs & power outlets.oTV/TEL SocketsoTelevision PlatesoFuse BoxesoCircuit BreakersoOthersBy Technology.Smart.ConventionalBy Voltage.0-100 Watts.100-300 Watts.300-600 Watts.Above 600 WattsBy Applications.Commercial.Industrial.ResidentialBy Sales Channel.OnlineoE-commerce WebsiteoBranded Stores.OfflineoSupermarkets/HypermarketsoRetail StoresoSpeciality StoresoOthers 