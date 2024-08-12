Malaysia DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication and domain security SaaS provider, has released its much-anticipated DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption in Malaysia : 2024 Report. The report delves into the current state of DMARC, SPF, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC adoption across top sectors in Malaysia.Why Malaysian Domains Need DMARC ProtectionEarlier this year, major email providers like Google and Yahoo updated their sender requirements, mandating email authentication for all senders. According to a 2024 Harvard Business Review study, 60% of participants fell victim to AI-automated phishing emails. DMARC plays a key role in enhancing email authentication and phishing prevention.Key Findings from the ReportThe report provides a detailed analysis of 974 domains from top Malaysian organizations, including healthcare, media, government, telecommunications, banking, and education. Key findings include:- SPF Adoption: 66.9% of domains have implemented SPF correctly, but 29.7% have no SPF records.- DMARC Adoption: Only 39.5% of domains have correct DMARC records, with a vast majority (60%) lacking any DMARC record.- MTA-STS Implementation: A staggering 99.6% of domains have not implemented MTA-STS, leaving email communications vulnerable to interception.- DNSSEC Adoption: 92.3% of domains have not enabled DNSSEC, exposing them to DNS spoofing and cache poisoning.Sector-wise Analysis of Malaysian DomainsAcross various sectors in Malaysia, the report reveals a concerning disproportion in the adoption of email security protocols. From healthcare to government, and telecom to banking, each industry faces unique challenges in safeguarding their email channels, revealing critically low rates of email authentication adoption and enforcement.Strengthening Malaysia's Domain Security InfrastructurePowerDMARC urges Malaysian organizations to take immediate action to improve their email security posture. The report outlines several critical steps to implement and enforce SPF, DMARC, and MTA-STS records accurately and without errors. Following these steps can help Malaysian businesses proactively combat phishing, spoofing, and domain impersonation.Organizations and government entities across Malaysia and APAC can collaborate with PowerDMARC to strengthen their domain security posture. To learn more about the latest stats and revelations, download the full report , or book a demo today.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 2000 customers spread across 80+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 1000+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

