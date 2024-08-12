Anti-Diabetic Herb Gurmar Found On Gaya's Brahmayoni Hill

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: A team of researchers has uncovered an array of medicinal at Brahmayoni Hill in Gaya, Bihar, with Gymnema sylvestre (commonly known as Gurmar) being one of the notable findings that is known as anti-diabetic herb. The country's premier research agency, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR ) has already utilized this medicinal herb in developing the anti-diabetic drug BGR-34, the researchers noted.





Gurmar is known for its unique ability to reduce blood sugar levels due to the presence of gymnemic acid which works by occupying receptor sites in the outer lining of the intestine, thereby curbing cravings for sweetness. As a result, the intestine absorbs fewer sugar molecules, which results in low blood sugar levels. In addition, the plant contains flavonoids and saponins, which help regulate lipid metabolism. Flavonoids have antioxidant properties, while saponins help lower cholesterol levels, said the Professors from Magadh University, in the study published in the International Journal of Creative Research Thoughts (IJCRT).





Gurmar is one of the three medicinal plants found on the Brahmayoni Hill, a treasure trove for natural remedies on which traditional healers have been relying for diverse medicinal herbs for centuries. Gurmar, or Gymnema sylvestre, is particularly known for its anti-diabetic properties.





Also, the researchers noted that the“Gurmar plant recently came to light as one of the important ingredient of the medicine BGR-34 which was developed by the CSIR and is marketed by Aimil Pharma as an anti-diabetic ayurvedic formulation.“





In 2022, a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, also validated that the herbal formulation BGR-34 is effective in reducing obesity along with blood sugar levels. It also improves the body's metabolic system.





Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of Aimil Pharma, remarked that BGR-34 in addition to Gurmar includes phyto-ingredients such as Daruharidra, Giloy, Vijaysar, Manjishtha, and Fenugreek to manage diabetes. He added that herbal-based Ayurvedic medicines are seeing a surge in popularity, driven by the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases linked to lifestyle changes and an increasing focus on preventive health.





The researchers also noted in their study 'Ethnobotanical research on certain therapeutic plants found on Gaya's Brahmayoni Hill' that, like BGR-34, the first diabetes drug Metformin was also derived from a medicinal plant, Galega. Therefore, they have called for more in-depth research on Gymnema i.e. Gurmar to provide the new generation with another effective therapeutic option.





The researchers also stressed involving local populations in the cultivation of the most regularly used medicinal herbs found on the Hill to prevent their extinction. This collaborative approach would ensure the sustainability and availability of these valuable medicinal resources for future generations, they said.