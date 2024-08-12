'Do NOT Arrest...': Delhi HC Grants Interim Arrest Protection To Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Until August 21

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest till August 21 to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar , who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to both the Delhi and the UPSC regarding Khedkar's anticipatory bail application and requested that they submit their responses. The court scheduled the next hearing for August 21.

"In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said as quoted by PTI.

| Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits. On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedka 's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

On August 1, a sessions court here had denied anticipatory bail to her and said there are serious allegations against her, which "require a thorough investigation". Khedkar had approached the sessions court, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest".

| Ex-IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar gets bail

(Please check back for more updates)