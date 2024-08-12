Dr Bahri Danış Joins NTT DATA Business Solutions Global Management Team And Will Lead The META Region

(MENAFN- B2Press) NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the leading global service providers, announced an important appointment. Dr Bahri Danış, who currently manages the company's Turkey, UAE and Qatar operations, has been appointed as Vice President of NTT DATA Business Solutions Middle East, Turkey and Africa Region.

NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world's top 10 IT solution providers, has announced an important appointment. With a team of more than 15 thousand people, NTT DATA Business Solutions provides services in the field of corporate business applications and next generation technologies. Dr Bahri Danış, who leads the operations of NTT DATA Business Solutions in Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, has been appointed as Executive Vice President of NTT DATA Business Solutions Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) Region. In addition to his regional responsibility, Dr Bahri Danış has joined the 11-member Global Leadership Team of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and will report to the company's CEO Norbert Rotter.

Stating that the recent growth performance of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa market demonstrates the potential of the region, Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, said: "We are aware of how important the role of the Turkish team led by Dr. Bahri Danış is in unlocking this performance. We are confident that his leadership competencies, knowledge, expertise and experience will add value to our global management team and accelerate the achievement of our goals in our respective markets. This appointment will breathe new life into NTT DATA Business Solutions' worldwide growth by effectively bringing the experience gained in Turkey and global competences to regional markets."

Sharing his views on the appointment, Dr. Bahri Danış, Vice President of META Region at NTT DATA Business Solutions, said: "NTT DATA, in which we proudly operate, is one of the world's important technology giants with a history of more than 150 years, a turnover of nearly 30 billion dollars and an annual budget of 3.6 billion dollars for R&D. I am honoured to join the global management team of such a powerful structure."

"It is undeniable that the young, dynamic and competent team of NTT DATA Business Solutions Turkey has made our country the centre of regional digitalisation in defining the META region as an independent business unit. As NTT DATA Business Solutions Turkey, Turkey's largest company in consultancy, business applications, business analytics and CRM solutions according to Informatics 500, we increased our turnover from 435 million TL in 2020 to 3.2 billion TL in 2023. While transforming into one of the first companies that come to mind when it comes to R&D, innovation and innovative technologies, we accompanied the digitalisation processes of our country's export giants by giving life to the real-world applications of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. I would like to thank all my teammates who contributed to this success and our valued customers whose digital transformation journey we accompany. We will continue to deliver innovative technologies and cloud solutions, especially artificial intelligence, which we have developed and implemented in our country with the mission of becoming a technology base, to the leading companies of META."

After graduating from Bilkent University in Industrial Engineering, Dr Bahri Danış received his master's degree in Business Administration from Boğaziçi University and completed his doctorate in marketing at the same university. Starting his career in 1997, Dr Bahri Danış held various senior positions at Shell, SAP Turkey and Turkish Airlines. In 2012, he joined the itelligence Turkey family as Sales and Marketing Director and became CEO in 2016. Dr Bahri Danış led the transformation process of itelligence TR to NTT DATA Business Solutions in 2021. For more than 3 years, he was CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions Turkey, UAE and Qatar.

Under the leadership of Dr. Bahri Danış, NTT DATA Business Solutions Turkey has grown from 120 to 2,500 employees in 12 years. With the goal of turning our country into a technology base, it has exported services from Turkey to the world with process knowledge and project experience in 30 sectors. NTT DATA Business Solutions' operations in the UAE started to be managed from Turkey two years ago, and in Qatar last year.

