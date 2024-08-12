Stringent Governmental Fire Safety Norms To Propel Hose Reels Market
Date
8/12/2024 3:36:35 AM
(MENAFN- Straits Research)
market Outlook
Hose reels are a fire safety equipment consisting of a reel wound with a hose. This equipment is designed and used as a quick-response method to fight a fire that covers large areas and is associated with high risk. The rising number of fire accidents in recent years have led to an increase in the demand for fire safety equipment globally. The increase in the number of these accidents has further compelled the government across various economies to take stringent action and implement stricter norms and regulations regarding building safety codes. This is another key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Fire and Safety Equipment Market
The outbreak of the Covid19 that started in China last year has a significant impact on the fire and safety equipment industry. The drastic action such as the government's lockdowns and social distancing measures across the world to stop the impending catastrophe. These actions dramatically impacted the economy, as the industrialists across the globe were forced to halt their production, leading to supply chain disruptions and impairing various industries. Thus, plummeting the global markets.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Hose Reels Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
Currently, the fire and safety equipment industry is grappling with hurdles, which have led to a sharp decline in the revenue generation in this industry. This is majorly due to the disruption in the supply chain and the demand side destruction. Owing to this, the manufacturers engaged in the business are focusing on reshaping their business models. Further, they are actively monitoring and prioritizing the health and safety of their employees by actively implementing government guidance and increasing cleanliness protocols and social distancing at their production facilities. Besides, amid the crisis, these manufacturers have adopted some changes in their manufacturing strategies. They are now centering on the production of core segments and have further reduced the production of all non-essential components and increased the deployment of digital tools to stay connected remotely.
Hose Reels Market: Key Players
BAUER GmbH, Roehren- und Pumpenwerk
Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd
Bocciolone Antincendio
Casella Macchine Agricole Srl
Fasterholt Maskinfabrik A/S
HUDIG GmbH and Co. KG
Meier - Brakenberg GmbH
Hindustan Engineers
Pragati Engineering Works
Storth Limited
P.ENGINEERS
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER Co., Ltd
Witzenmann GmbH
Hose Reels Market: Segmentation
By Type
Fixed Hose Reels
Automatic Hose Reels
Manual Hose Reels
Others
By Application
Municipal
Industrial
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Qatar
Oman
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
The Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN12082024004597010339ID1108543206
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.