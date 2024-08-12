Mujahid: Abdul Hamid Khorasani Holds No Position, Just A Nomad

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the administration, has denied any official position or authority held by Abdul Hamid Khorasani within the Taliban, describing him as a“nomad.”

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, a outlet close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Mujahid stated that Abdul Hamid Khorasani holds no“position or authority” in Afghanistan.

Tasnim also reported, citing the Taliban's spokesperson, that Abdul Hamid Khorasani does not represent any institution or organization and is merely a“nomad.”

The Iranian-affiliated media described Abdul Hamid Khorasani as a“troublemaker” between Afghanistan, Iran, and the Taliban.

Previously, Abdul Hamid Khorasani had fought in the ranks of the Taliban forces. After the rise of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, he was appointed as the head of security in Panjshir province and later, in March 2023, as the district governor of Ahmad Aba in Paktia province.

Khorasani has a controversial past, marked by erratic behavior and a reputation for causing discord. His actions have often been criticized both within Afghanistan and by neighboring countries, particularly Iran, for fueling tensions.

In addition to his tumultuous career, Khorasani has been married several times, which has also drawn attention and criticism. His multiple marriages and personal conduct have further complicated his public image and raised questions about his influence and intentions within the region.

