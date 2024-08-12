'Group Fit' An Innovative Fitness App Launches In Canada, Bringing Affordable Group Workouts To All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Group Fit Launches in Canada, a app for friends.

The app with its community-based approach to fitness, allows users to train together in groups and and choose workout locations.

- Mohamed M, founder of Group fitTORONTO & GREATER TORONTO AREA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Group Fit, a Canada-based fitness company, has launched its innovative fitness app to make fitness instruction more accessible and affordable for everyone in the country. It connects customers with trainers for personalized workouts at an affordable cost, offering flexible scheduling, secure payments, and high trainer commissions of up to 60%. The app boasts over 35 diverse fitness activities including boxing, calisthenics, running, cycling, strength training, and more, allowing users to book personal training sessions or form cost-sharing groups. This group-based approach encourages social interaction and group motivation. First launched in Toronto and GTA, the brand aims to cover the entire Canadian ecosystem in the coming 2 years. The app is available to download both on iOS and Android in Canada.App Store -Play Store -The app's customer and trainer interfaces were both created from scratch in collaboration with the global advertising agency, Chimp&z Inc, the brand's integrated social & creative AOR. It also acted as a launchpad for the app while creating the logo, branding, and overall design language from the ground up. Users can also benefit from advanced features like Plaid and Stripe for trainer identity verification, secure transactions, and a user rating system for trainers.Mohamed M, Founder of Group Fit said, "Group Fit was born out of a personal journey to make fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone. I wanted to break down barriers and create a platform where people could connect with trainers, and share the experience with friends and family, all without breaking the bank. Late nights were spent perfecting an app that's not just about exercise but enjoyment. It's about recreating the camaraderie of playing sports with loved ones while receiving expert guidance. Group Fit is more than a fitness app; it's a bridge between fun and fitness, bringing the best of both worlds together. We have exciting plans for developments and expansions beyond its initial launch. Our team is working on unique features to differentiate the platform further and boost user engagement.”In the longer term, the company is exploring expansion into new markets, within Canada and internationally, capitalizing on its innovative approach to fitness and strong partnerships.Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & Co-founder of Chimp&z Inc, said, "Creating an app like Group Fit necessitated a partnership with experts in app development and strategic marketing. Our dedicated team of over 20 professionals has meticulously crafted a tailored tech solution for the client, laying a strong foundation for a successful partnership and the seamless launch of their app. The Canadian fitness market is poised for significant growth, underlining the importance of accessible and user-friendly fitness solutions like Group Fit."Key features:User-Friendly Interface: Group Fit's interface is designed with ease of use in mind, optimized over nearly a year to ensure a smooth experience for both trainers and customers. The platform allows users to easily book sessions, request cancellations, or reschedule directly through the app, providing a seamless and intuitive experience.Group-Based Workouts: Customers can form groups to share the cost of personal training sessions, making it more affordable and fostering a sense of community. This feature encourages social interaction and group motivation, allowing users to enjoy fitness with friends, family, or like-minded individuals.Wide Variety of Activities: Group Fit offers over 35 fitness activities, including boxing, calisthenics, running, cycling, strength and conditioning, yoga, and more.Flexible Scheduling and Locations: Trainers can set their availability, while customers can choose from various locations to hold their sessions. Whether it's a local gym, a park, or even a home setting, this flexibility adds convenience and accessibility for all users.Secure Payment System: Group Fit uses Stripe to secure payment transactions. Customers can safely make payments, and trainers receive their commissions promptly. The platform handles all financial transactions, reducing complexity for users and ensuring peace of mind.By prioritizing accessibility and convenience, the app aims to revolutionize how people approach fitness, ultimately promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Mohamed M. Founder

Group Fit App

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram