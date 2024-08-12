Rohit Suchanti's Fashion Game: 'Have My Own Wardrobe Dedicated For Suits, Timeless Tuxes'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) In collaboration with the show's creative team, Rohit Suchanti, who is currently seen in 'Bhagya Lakshmi' has made sure to give his input in styling his look, adding a little personal touch to his character.

Rohit, who essays the character of Rishi, dresses to impress everyone.

Talking about the same, Rohit said: "I am not someone who loves wearing suits every day, but I have grown fond of them. It's amazing how a great-fitting suit can transform not just your appearance but also your mindset and boost your confidence. Since Rishi comes from a hotelier family and has a business background, I wanted to bring a unique flare to the character and not wear the same kind of suit for every episode."

In the last three years, the audience has watched Rishi showcasing a stunning collection of designer suits, each one tailored to reflect the nuances of the character's personality and the occasion.

"My creative team was also on the same page as me, hence over the years they have worked hard on the look of Rishi. And now, while I love the suits I wear as Rishi, I have my own wardrobe section dedicated just for my suits and timeless tuxes. In fact, I believe accessorizing the look really elevates the ensemble, so one should experiment often," added Rishi.

Meanwhile, on the show, the audience will get to watch how Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) is trying to take her daughter Parvati (Trisha Sarda) away from the Oberoi family but Neelam (Smita Bansal) files a case against her for Parvati's custody.

It will be interesting for the viewers to watch if Lakshmi will be successful in taking Parvati away or if Neelam will come up with a new plan to keep her with them.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.