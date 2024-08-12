Alvarez's Move To Atletico In Doubt After Omorodion Deal Collapses: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid is in danger after it was reportedly confirmed. Alvarez was supposed to sign his contract with the Madrid based club on Monday but the deal is now in doubt.

Atletico had reached an agreement worth 75 million euros plus 20 million in add ons with Manchester City for the Argentine's signature, which would be a club record sale for the club.

To facilitate the transfer, Chelsea had reached an agreement with Atletico in a deal worth 40 million euros for Samu Omorodion on a seven-year contract but the deal reportedly collapsed on its final legs.

Atletico will now rush to sell Omoridon as soon as possible as they need the funds for the huge signing, having already agreed to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, with the move set to be announced on Monday.

Following the conclusion of the deal, Chelsea approached Atletico Madrid once again to sign their record signing, Joao Felix. This summer, Chelsea has examined deals for several striker targets.

Felix joined Atletico in the summer of 2019 for 126 million euros after scoring 20 goals in his debut season in Benfica's first-team squad. After not being able to justify his massive price tag and three abysmal seasons in Madrid, Felix had joined Chelsea on loan but the London club did not make any attempt to sign him once his loan deal was over.

Alongside Chelsea, Premier League rivals, Aston Villa have also made an attempt to sign Felix as the player is highly rated by Unai Emery.