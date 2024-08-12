LG Sinha Leads 'Tiranga Rally' In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday led a 'Tiranga rally' in Srinagar.

Thousands of people, including men and women carrying national tricolours, participated in the rally, which was taken out from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Centre (SKICC) to the botanical garden on the banks of Dal Lake, officials said, as per news agency UNI.

Many dignitaries, VIPs, and officials also participated in the rally that commenced at 5 a.m. from the SKICC.

The 'Tiranga' rally is part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the flag home and hoist it to mark India's independence.

Tiranga rallies were also taken out in several districts of the union territory during the past week ahead of the Independence celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

A similar rally was also taken out in the Shikara's and boats in iconic Dal Lake.

The traffic department had issued an advisory for the commuters and had established specific route plans for the smooth conduct of the rally in Srinagar.