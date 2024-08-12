Kier Partners With Jack Parsons For International Youth Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





LONDON, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting new collaboration, Kier is partnering with the 'UK's Chief Youth Officer', Jack Parsons, on international youth day to motivate and inspire the next generation about careers in construction.

Kier is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction and property group that is investing in the next generation of future talent and leaders by partnering with Jack Parsons and Youth Media (part of Youth Group) on their successful content format called 'Circle'.

Circle brought together 5 inspiring young people across the Kier business, interviewed by the UK's Chief Youth Officer on why construction careers are worth considering and the vast opportunities available to the next generation.

According to the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), they have reported an increased interest in among young people joining the construction industry in the UK with a "45% increase in annual traffic" to their website with 33% of them being under 18.

This highlights the importance of showcasing the careers available in construction hearing directly from the young people living and breathing it every weekday.

Utilising the large youth community that Youth Group has of 1.8 million members, Kier and Youth Media are able to promote the opportunities to a massive number of young people thinking about their first step or even 3rd step into their careers and why construction just might be the place for them.

Jack Parsons is passionate about partnering with the right organisations that deeply care about the next generation and Kier is certainly one of those brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jack Parsons on the Circle initiative," said Louisa Finlay, Chief People Officer for Kier. "At Kier, we are committed to supporting the next generation of talent and showcasing the vast number of opportunities in construction. This collaboration allows us to shift perceptions about what we do, highlighting that construction is open for everyone.

"Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of young people by providing them with the awareness of the opportunities we have and showcase the support we have on offer to pursue a meaningful and rewarding career at Kier."

Through this collaboration, Kier will showcase the brilliant young talent and the career opportunities available across its sites, depots and offices UK-wide.

"We are incredibly excited to team up with the fantastic team at Kier on our successful format known as Circle'," said Leon Marseglia, Chief Executive Officer of Youth Group. "This collaboration on International Youth Day enables us to highlight the fantastic career opportunities on offer for young people thinking about careers."

You can find out more about Kier on our website.

About Kier:

About Kier:

Kier is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction and property group.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK, and we are committed to leaving lasting legacies through our work.

We provide specialist design and build capabilities and the knowledge, skills and intellectual capital of our people to ensure we are able to project manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

About Jack Parsons:

Named UK's kindest leader and UK's Chief Youth Officer, Jack Parsons has motivated millions of people to flip their duvet in the morning, think positively and grow their careers. Jack Parsons, Leon Marseglia and his team create inspiring businesses, formats and content, in partnership with organisations, to help maximise impact, brand visibility and engagement.

About Leon Marseglia:

Leon Marseglia is a business owner, entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer for Youth Group. Leon grew up outside of London from setting up a milkshake stand at school, to building a national production company. Now Leon is a global citizen living in London, focusing on launching businesses that bring positive influence to millions.



