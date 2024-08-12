(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 12 August 2024

No. 36/2024

Change of Board of Directors – employee elected member steps down

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that Nada Elboayadi is stepping down as an employee elected member of the Board of Directors of ISS A/S as of 12 August 2024.

Nada Elboayadi joined the ISS A/S Board of Directors in April 2019 as a member elected by the employees and joined the ISS Group 18 years ago.

“I would like to thank Nada Elboayadi for her many years of dedication and contributions to ISS both as an employee and a member of the board,” says Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the Board of Directors.

A supplementary election of a new Group employee representative to the Board of Directors of ISS A/S will be held in the second half of 2024.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

