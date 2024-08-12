Azerbaijan Represented At Book Art Int'l Competition
The 21st traditional "Book Art" International Competition has
organized by the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS), Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was represented by printed products in various
nominations at the competition organized in Dushanbe, the capital
of Tajikistan.
A total of 64 books from 6 countries were submitted to the
competition under a number of nominations.
The selection of books for each nomination was made through open
voting. The representatives of the participating countries were
given detailed information about the publication products.
Nine books in ten nominations from Azerbaijan were submitted to
the next competition. The Azerbaijani publications were awarded
first place in four nominations, second place in two nominations,
and third place in three nominations.
The awards of the "Book Art" competition will be presented at
the traditional Moscow International Book Fair to be held in
September.
