Azerbaijan Wraps Up Paris 2024 With 7 Medals, Carries Flag At Closing Ceremony
Date
8/12/2024 3:17:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris
has concluded, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani team proudly participated in the official
parade, with their national flag carried by Hashim Magomedov, an
Olympic silver medalist in taekwondo, and Zeynab Hummatova, a
rhythmic gymnast who secured a 5th place finish in her
competition.
Azerbaijan concluded the Paris 2024 Summer olympics with an
impressive haul of two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals,
finishing 30th in the overall medal standings.
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108543149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.